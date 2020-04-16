Home > Bangladesh

Myanmar earthquake jolts Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 06:58 PM BdST

An earthquake epicentred along India-Myanmar border sent tremors to different parts of Bangladesh.

The 5.9 magnitude quake took place at 5:45pm on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey or USGS.

Its epicentre was 38km east-southeast of Falam in Myanmar, the USGS said.

The place is 218km east from Chattogram and 111km west-northwest from Saiha in India’s Mizoram.

bdnews24.com correspondents in Dhaka, Chattogram, and the three Hill Tracts districts said they felt the tremor.

No casualties and damage were reported by the international media immediately.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths

Perform Taraweeh at home: PM

300 Rohingyas rescued from Teknaf

4 more UP chairmen, 5 members suspended

Moyeen Uddin. Photo via Facebook

Hasina pays tribute to Dr Moinuddin

Bangladesh virus death toll hits 50

An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives Dec 14, 2009. REUTERS/FILE

Bangladesh to send food, medicine to Maldives

Police block exodus from Narayanganj

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.