Myanmar earthquake jolts Bangladesh

The 5.9 magnitude quake took place at 5:45pm on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey or USGS.

Its epicentre was 38km east-southeast of Falam in Myanmar, the USGS said.

The place is 218km east from Chattogram and 111km west-northwest from Saiha in India’s Mizoram.

bdnews24.com correspondents in Dhaka, Chattogram, and the three Hill Tracts districts said they felt the tremor.

No casualties and damage were reported by the international media immediately.