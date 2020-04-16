Hasina urges to Muslims to perform Taraweeh prayers at home
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2020 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 12:13 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on Muslims in Bangladesh to perform their Taraweeh prayers at home during the upcoming month of Ramadan to limit the risks of contagion amid a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.
Hasina urged devotees to follow the Islamic Foundation's guidelines and restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques to that end.
She made the appeal while conferring with government officials on the coronavirus situation via video link from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.
"Ramadan is approaching. We've taken adequate measures to ensure that the supply of goods and food remains unhindered during the holy month. But at the same time, many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have suspended Taraweeh prayers at mosques."
"In Bangladesh, the Islamic Foundation has laid out a set of guidelines. You must follow them and perform your Taraweeh prayers at home."
