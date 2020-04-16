Home > Bangladesh

Hasina urges to Muslims to perform Taraweeh prayers at home

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 12:13 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on Muslims in Bangladesh to perform their Taraweeh prayers at home during the upcoming month of Ramadan to limit the risks of contagion amid a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Hasina urged devotees to follow the Islamic Foundation's guidelines and restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques to that end.

She made the appeal while conferring with government officials on the coronavirus situation via video link from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.

"Ramadan is approaching. We've taken adequate measures to ensure that the supply of goods and food remains unhindered during the holy month. But at the same time, many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have suspended Taraweeh prayers at mosques."

"In Bangladesh, the Islamic Foundation has laid out a set of guidelines. You must follow them and perform your Taraweeh prayers at home."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

300 Rohingyas rescued from Teknaf

4 more UP chairmen, 5 members suspended

Moyeen Uddin. Photo via Facebook

Hasina pays tribute to Dr Moinuddin

Bangladesh virus death toll hits 50

An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives Dec 14, 2009. REUTERS/FILE

Bangladesh to send food, medicine to Maldives

Police block exodus from Narayanganj

File Photo

Workers block roads for back pay

Man arrested over lewd messages

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.