Bangladesh rescues 300 people from Rohingya boat in Teknaf

They were rescued from Shyamlapur Jahaj Ghat area of Baharchara Union at around 10pm on Wednesday, said Lt Cdr M Sohel Rana of Teknaf Coast Guard.

“They had sailed for Malaysia a few days back but were forced to return after failing to make port there. The rescued are mostly women and children and are residents of various camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.”

Locals informed the Coast Guard after spotting a trawler brimming with Rohingyas on Wednesday night, said Rana. Later, a Coast Guard team rescued 300 Rohingyas and seized a trawler after arriving at the spot, he said.

About 400 Rohingyas had sailed for Malaysia in a trawler over a month ago, according to rescuee Zobair.

“The trawler was unable to port in Malaysia after several attempts and was forced to return to Bangladesh. About 25 Rohingyas have died during this time.”