Bangladesh reports 10 more virus deaths, 341 new cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 60.

The tally of infections rose to 1,572 in the same period after another 341 people tested positive for the virus, according to the health directorate.

 

More to follow

