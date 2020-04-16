Army officer dies, 21 others injured as convoy truck crashes in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2020 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 10:44 PM BdST
An army officer has died in a road accident in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate, or ISPR.
The accident occurred in front of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital around 8:30am on Thursday, according to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police OC Jane Alam Munshi.
A three-ton convoy truck was en route to the Jajira Cantonment from Savar when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider in an attempt to save a cyclist riding on the wrong lane, the ISPR said.
"A soldier, identified only as Prince, died on the spot while 21 other officers, who were travelling in the truck, are currently being treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH)."
Informed of the accident, the police rushed to the scene and found the military truck perched on divider, said OC Munshi. "But we weren't given any details about the accident," he added.
The vehicle was later removed by an army wrecker while the injured were taken to the CMH, according to the OC.
“A ward master of the hospital later informed me that an officer had died and a post-mortem would be conducted,”
Bangladesh is currently under lockdown due to an outbreak of the coronavirus. Around 62,000 army officers have been deployed across the country to assist the civil administration in enforcing the curbs aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar earthquake jolts Bangladesh
- Don't forsake principles of humanity in coronavirus fight: PM Hasina
- Garment workers protest for back pay in Motijheel
- Bangladesh reports 10 more virus deaths, 341 new cases
- Hasina urges to Muslims to perform Taraweeh prayers at home
- Bangladesh rescues 300 people from Rohingya boat in Teknaf
- Natore farmer sues union council chairman over ‘assault’ for seeking aid
- Four more UP chairmen, five members suspended for embezzling coronavirus aid
- Hasina pays tribute to Moinuddin, first doctor to die from coronavirus
- Bangladesh to send food, medical aid to Maldives
Most Read
- Apple, in a virtual unveiling, introduces a $399 iPhone
- Bangladesh reports 10 more virus deaths, 341 new cases
- Myanmar earthquake jolts Bangladesh
- Entire Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus: Health Directorate
- Trump's halt to WHO funding prompts condemnation as coronavirus cases pass 2 million
- A day to the deadline, nearly half of BGMEA members are yet to pay workers
- Michael Joseph Martin, the custodian of Dhaka’s Armenian church, dies
- Hasina urges Muslims to perform Taraweeh prayers at home
- Hasina pays tribute to Moyeen Uddin, first doctor to die from coronavirus
- Germany eases out of coronavirus lockdown with partial opening of shops, schools