Army officer dies, 21 others injured as convoy truck crashes in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 10:44 PM BdST

An army officer has died in a road accident in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate, or ISPR.

The accident occurred in front of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital around 8:30am on Thursday, according to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police OC Jane Alam Munshi.

A three-ton convoy truck was en route to the Jajira Cantonment from Savar when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider in an attempt to save a cyclist riding on the wrong lane, the ISPR said.

"A soldier, identified only as Prince, died on the spot while 21 other officers, who were travelling in the truck, are currently being treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH)."

Informed of the accident, the police rushed to the scene and found the military truck perched on divider, said OC Munshi. "But we weren't given any details about the accident," he added.

The vehicle was later removed by an army wrecker while the injured were taken to the CMH, according to the OC.

“A ward master of the hospital later informed me that an officer had died and a post-mortem would be conducted,”

Bangladesh is currently under lockdown due to an outbreak of the coronavirus. Around 62,000 army officers have been deployed across the country to assist the civil administration in enforcing the curbs aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

