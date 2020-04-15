Photo Story: Old memories of Pahela Baishakh

The colourful, extravagant celebration of Pahela Baishakh is amiss this year as the coronavirus outbreak struck Bangladesh. Chhayanaut’s flagship curtain-raising event at the dawn and Mangal Shobhajatra parade, which have become an integral part of Bengali heritage, have been called off amid new social distancing rules to stem the spread of the deadly virus. Photojournalists of bdnews24.com pulled the memories back from their old archives about the first day of Bengali New Year 1427.

'Mangal Shobhajatra' 1412. Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts has been organising the popular festival procession since 1989.

The main attraction of the 1413 Mangal Shobhajatra was a statue of large lemon peacock. The procession was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2016.

A large statue of ayellow tiger at the 1414 Mangal Shobhajatra procession. This colourful festival is suspended this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The statues of an owl and an elephant were at the head of 1416 Mangal Shobhajatra parade. The teachers and students of the Faculty of Fine Arts organise the event every year at their own initiative.

Mangal Shobhajatra 1417. Statues of the elephant, horse carrying a rider, peacock and birds were the main attraction of that year’s procession.

A gigantic crocodile was carved out for the parade to ring in Bangla New Year 1418, symbolising the issue of war crimes trial.

The statue of a large boat was created symbolising the country’s win of sea territories and the war crime trials at the 1419 Mangal Shobhajatra procession.

The theme of 1421 Mangal Shubhajatra parade was communal harmony of Bangladesh and it was symbolised with the statues of folk deity Gazi Kalu, followed by his subjects, like tiger, owl, child deer, mother and child, and duck.

Mangal Shubhajatra 1422. The students of the Faculty of Fine Arts made hundreds of colourful masks each for the New Year procession. The expenses of the rally are mostly met up by selling those masks.

Mangal Shubhajatra 1424. The procession was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2016, categorised on the representative list as a heritage of humanity.

Mangal Shobhajatra 1425. Bangladesh began to organise the procession across the country to mark the Bangla New Year since 2017, a year after the recognition of UNESCO.

Mangal Shubhajatra 1426. The theme of that year’s precession was ‘Mastak Tulite Dao Ananta Akashe’ (let us raise our heads towards the open sky) – an excerpt of a poem by Rabindranath Tagore.

Ramna Batamul 1413. Chhayanaut, a pre-eminent cultural platform in Bangladesh, began to celebrate the first day of Bangla New Year in 1964.

Ramna Batamul 1425. Chhayanaut’s celebrations of Pahela Baishakh were cancelled for the first time during the Liberation War in 1971. The flagship event was called off for a second time in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. This time the organisation called for unity and love in a live stream telecast on television networks on Tuesday.