Home > Bangladesh

Hasina pays tribute to Moinuddin, first doctor to die from coronavirus

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Apr 2020 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 05:35 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Dr Md Moinuddin, a physician of Sylhet Osmani Medical College, following his death from the coronavirus.

Hasina offered her condolences to the bereaved family on Wednesday and said, "The noble physician provided treatment to people at the risk of his own life. The nation will always remember his sacrifices."

Moinuddin, who was in his late 40s, passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Kurmitola General Hospital early Wednesday.

He was an assistant professor in the medical college's department of medicine.

His death comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections and fatalities in Bangladesh.

Although a number of health professionals have been infected, Moinuddin is the first physician to succumb to the disease.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh virus death toll hits 50

Police block exodus from Narayanganj

File Photo

Workers block roads for back pay

Man arrested over lewd messages

First doctor dies from coronavirus

Bangladeshi garment workers make protective suit at a factory amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladesh garment unions urge govt to act on virus layoffs

Doctors, nurses of two Dhaka hospitals infected 

Infected doctor says hospital evading responsibility

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.