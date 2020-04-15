Hasina pays tribute to Moinuddin, first doctor to die from coronavirus

Hasina offered her condolences to the bereaved family on Wednesday and said, "The noble physician provided treatment to people at the risk of his own life. The nation will always remember his sacrifices."

Moinuddin, who was in his late 40s, passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Kurmitola General Hospital early Wednesday.

He was an assistant professor in the medical college's department of medicine.

His death comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections and fatalities in Bangladesh.

Although a number of health professionals have been infected, Moinuddin is the first physician to succumb to the disease.