Four more UP chairmen, five members suspended for embezzling coronavirus aid
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2020 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 07:36 PM BdST
Four more union council chairmen and five members have been suspended for allegedly embezzling government relief provided for the poor amid the coronavirus shutdown.
The local government ministry issued separate orders suspending the nine public representatives on Wednesday.
A total of five UP chairmen and seven members have been suspended so far in Bangladesh over similar allegations.
Four new suspended chairmen are: Md Korban Ali, chairman of Dhalarchhar Union in Pabna’s Bera Upazila, Md Abdus Salam, chairman of Panghashi Union in Sirajganj’s Raiganj Upazila, Md Alauddin Paltu, chairman of Kakchhira Union in Barguna’s Patharghata Upazila, Kazi Shahidul Islam, chairman of No. 1 Andharmanik Union in Barishal’s Mehendiganj.
The members who were suspended are: Abdul Mannan Molla, member of Subil Union in Cumilla’s Debidwar Upazila, Md Sekandar Mia, member of Nayansree Union in Dhaka’s Nawabganj Upazila, Md Sohel Mia, member of Gazaria Union in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab Upazila, Muhammad Omar and Md Jewel Mia, members of 6 No. and 5 No. wards respectively of Badarpur in Bhola’s Lalmohan Upazila.
The ministry said charges of embezzling relief materials were proven through investigations, and they are behind bars after being detained on charges of misappropriating government aid provided for the low-income people hit by the coronavirus shutdown.
The authorities of the district administration have also been asked to explain in 10 days why the representatives should not be expelled.
Earlier on Apr 12, Md Nurul Afsar, chairman of Mirzapur Union Parishad in Chattogram’s Hathazari, Md Shahin Shah, member of Sukash Union in Natore’s Singra, and Md Kabir Hossain, member of Pirojpur Union in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon, were suspended on embezzlement charges.
