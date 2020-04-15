Four more UP chairmen, five members suspended for embezzling coronavirus aid

The local government ministry issued separate orders suspending the nine public representatives on Wednesday.

A total of five UP chairmen and seven members have been suspended so far in Bangladesh over similar allegations.

Four new suspended chairmen are: Md Korban Ali, chairman of Dhalarchhar Union in Pabna’s Bera Upazila, Md Abdus Salam, chairman of Panghashi Union in Sirajganj’s Raiganj Upazila, Md Alauddin Paltu, chairman of Kakchhira Union in Barguna’s Patharghata Upazila, Kazi Shahidul Islam, chairman of No. 1 Andharmanik Union in Barishal’s Mehendiganj.

The members who were suspended are: Abdul Mannan Molla, member of Subil Union in Cumilla’s Debidwar Upazila, Md Sekandar Mia, member of Nayansree Union in Dhaka’s Nawabganj Upazila, Md Sohel Mia, member of Gazaria Union in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab Upazila, Muhammad Omar and Md Jewel Mia, members of 6 No. and 5 No. wards respectively of Badarpur in Bhola’s Lalmohan Upazila.

The ministry said charges of embezzling relief materials were proven through investigations, and they are behind bars after being detained on charges of misappropriating government aid provided for the low-income people hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

The authorities of the district administration have also been asked to explain in 10 days why the representatives should not be expelled.

Earlier on Apr 12, Md Nurul Afsar, chairman of Mirzapur Union Parishad in Chattogram’s Hathazari, Md Shahin Shah, member of Sukash Union in Natore’s Singra, and Md Kabir Hossain, member of Pirojpur Union in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon, were suspended on embezzlement charges.