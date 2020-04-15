Ekattor TV journalist in Gazipur tests positive for COVID-19

He has been advised to remain in home quarantine with four other members of the family after the test result came back from the government’s disease control agency IEDCR on Tuesday.

Samples of the other members of the family and the journalists who came into close contact with him will also be tested on Wednesday, Gazipur Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Mohammad Shahin said.

A number of journalists in Dhaka and other areas of the country have tested positive for the virus.