Bangladesh arrests man for sending lewd messages to coronavirus hotline

Miraj Hossain, 18, was arrested from Bhalain village in Manda, Naogaon, at 12 am on Wednesday.

Some youngsters have called the IEDCR hotline dedicated to the citizens for coronavirus queries and asked irrelevant questions, police said. They also made obscene comments, especially when they heard a female voice at the other end of the hotline.

Miraj is also accused of texting lewd messages to the mobile phone numbers used by the female staff at the IEDCR. Police said citizens were deprived of services as the caller kept the line busy unnecessarily.

Miraj denied any wrongdoing.