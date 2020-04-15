Bangladesh arrests man for sending lewd messages to coronavirus hotline
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2020 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 12:18 PM BdST
Police have arrested a man for repeatedly calling the IEDCR hotline and making lewd comments.
Miraj Hossain, 18, was arrested from Bhalain village in Manda, Naogaon, at 12 am on Wednesday.
Some youngsters have called the IEDCR hotline dedicated to the citizens for coronavirus queries and asked irrelevant questions, police said. They also made obscene comments, especially when they heard a female voice at the other end of the hotline.
Miraj is also accused of texting lewd messages to the mobile phone numbers used by the female staff at the IEDCR. Police said citizens were deprived of services as the caller kept the line busy unnecessarily.
Miraj denied any wrongdoing.
