Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh arrests man for sending lewd messages to coronavirus hotline

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Apr 2020 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 12:18 PM BdST

Police have arrested a man for repeatedly calling the IEDCR hotline and making lewd comments.

Miraj Hossain, 18, was arrested from Bhalain village in Manda, Naogaon, at 12 am on Wednesday.

Some youngsters have called the IEDCR hotline dedicated to the citizens for coronavirus queries and asked irrelevant questions, police said. They also made obscene comments, especially when they heard a female voice at the other end of the hotline.

Miraj is also accused of texting lewd messages to the mobile phone numbers used by the female staff at the IEDCR. Police said citizens were deprived of services as the caller kept the line busy unnecessarily.

Miraj denied any wrongdoing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladeshi garment workers make protective suit at a factory amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladesh garment unions urge govt to act on virus layoffs

Doctors, nurses of two Dhaka hospitals infected 

Infected doctor says hospital evading responsibility

Family dump woman with symptoms

A quiet Ramna Batamul lay barren on the morning of the Bengali New Year amid the coronavirus lockdown. It is a contrasting sight to the buzzing gathering of preceding years.

Chhayanaut calls for unity and hope on Pahela Baishakh

ACC arrests UP member for food aid ‘bribery’

Robbery suspect dies in Dhaka 'shootout'

Pahela Baishakh in coronavirus cruelty

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.