Suspect in Dhaka pharmacy robberies dies in 'shootout'

The incident took place in Bosila's Tin Rasta More early Tuesday, according to Mohammadpur Police SI Golam Kibria.

Police only identified the dead man as Hossain Titu without disclosing any further details.

A group of miscreants robbed Billal Pharma in Mohammadpur's College Gate in the wee hours of Apr 1. A second robbery was reported at Khilgaon's Lazz Pharma four days later on Apr 4.

Five suspects were subsequently arrested after a series of raids across the city, according to police.

The detainees were identified as 'Sohel', 36, Sohrab Hossain, 30, 'Newaz', 22, 'Shahin', 25, and 'Raju', 25.

Police had also seized a small truck, machetes and Tk 5,000 in cash from them, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahadat Hossain of the DMP's Detective Branch.

"The gang would roam the empty streets of Dhaka in a small truck. Two robberies took place in Mohammadpur's Billal Pharma and Khilgaon's Lazz Pharma a few days ago. Cases were filed over the incidents and we later found the involvement of this gang in both," Shahadat had said on Monday.

Police arrested 'Sohel' after he was identified using the CCTV footage provided by Lazz Pharma and the information he provided to law enforcers then led to the arrests of the other fours.

Based on the information given by the suspects, a team of detectives later launched a raid in Bosila to apprehend Titu.

"Titu opened fire on the police when they found him, prompting a retaliation. The suspect was shot in the head."

His body was subsequently taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital's morgue, said SI Kibria, adding, "Details about the dead man will be revealed once a case is started."

The robbery suspects had been arrested by police on several occasions in the past but they would return to their criminal ways once they'd be out on bail, according to ADC Shahadat.