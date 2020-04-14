Suspect in Dhaka pharmacy robberies dies in 'shootout'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2020 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 12:04 PM BdST
A suspect in the robberies of two drugstores in locked-down Dhaka has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in the capital's Mohammadpur.
The incident took place in Bosila's Tin Rasta More early Tuesday, according to Mohammadpur Police SI Golam Kibria.
Police only identified the dead man as Hossain Titu without disclosing any further details.
A group of miscreants robbed Billal Pharma in Mohammadpur's College Gate in the wee hours of Apr 1. A second robbery was reported at Khilgaon's Lazz Pharma four days later on Apr 4.
Five suspects were subsequently arrested after a series of raids across the city, according to police.
The detainees were identified as 'Sohel', 36, Sohrab Hossain, 30, 'Newaz', 22, 'Shahin', 25, and 'Raju', 25.
Police had also seized a small truck, machetes and Tk 5,000 in cash from them, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahadat Hossain of the DMP's Detective Branch.
"The gang would roam the empty streets of Dhaka in a small truck. Two robberies took place in Mohammadpur's Billal Pharma and Khilgaon's Lazz Pharma a few days ago. Cases were filed over the incidents and we later found the involvement of this gang in both," Shahadat had said on Monday.
Police arrested 'Sohel' after he was identified using the CCTV footage provided by Lazz Pharma and the information he provided to law enforcers then led to the arrests of the other fours.
Based on the information given by the suspects, a team of detectives later launched a raid in Bosila to apprehend Titu.
"Titu opened fire on the police when they found him, prompting a retaliation. The suspect was shot in the head."
His body was subsequently taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital's morgue, said SI Kibria, adding, "Details about the dead man will be revealed once a case is started."
The robbery suspects had been arrested by police on several occasions in the past but they would return to their criminal ways once they'd be out on bail, according to ADC Shahadat.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC prosecutes TCB dealer for ‘rice embezzlement’
- Coronavirus combat cripples Pahela Baishakh celebrations in locked down Bangladesh
- Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh announces insurance plans for frontline responders in COVID-19 battle
- Hasina calls for ‘resolve to keep darkness at bay’ as virus cases, deaths surge
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- Chattogram clothing traders nervous as virus threatens to derail Eid sales
- Dairy farmers hit hard by coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- ATN News reporter is fifth Bangladesh media worker to catch coronavirus
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus
- Hasina calls for ‘resolve to keep darkness at bay’ as COVID-19 cases, deaths surge
- Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- Credit card late fees waived in coronavirus lockdown, but interest must be paid
- Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response
- Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments