Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as cases top 1,000

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Apr 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 03:10 PM BdST

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has crossed 1,000 after 201 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Seven more died from the disease during that period, bringing the death toll to 46, Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the health directorate, said on Tuesday.

This marks the biggest daily jump in infections and deaths since the first cases of the virus in the country emerged on Mar 8.

The tally of infections currently stands at 1,012.

A total of 42 people have recovered from the disease so far but there were no recovered patients in the last 24 hours, according to the health directorate.

