Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as cases top 1,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 03:10 PM BdST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has crossed 1,000 after 201 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.
Seven more died from the disease during that period, bringing the death toll to 46, Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the health directorate, said on Tuesday.
This marks the biggest daily jump in infections and deaths since the first cases of the virus in the country emerged on Mar 8.
The tally of infections currently stands at 1,012.
A total of 42 people have recovered from the disease so far but there were no recovered patients in the last 24 hours, according to the health directorate.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as cases top 1,000
- Chhayanaut calls for unity and hope on Pahela Baishakh amid coronavirus gloom
- What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
- Suspect in Dhaka pharmacy robberies dies in 'shootout'
- ACC prosecutes TCB dealer for ‘rice embezzlement’
- Coronavirus combat cripples Pahela Baishakh celebrations in locked down Bangladesh
- Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh announces insurance plans for frontline responders in COVID-19 battle
- Hasina calls for ‘resolve to keep darkness at bay’ as virus cases, deaths surge
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Hasina calls for ‘resolve to keep darkness at bay’ as COVID-19 cases, deaths surge
- Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus
- Credit card late fees waived in coronavirus lockdown, but interest must be paid
- Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments
- Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response
- Coronavirus combat cripples Pahela Baishakh celebrations in locked down Bangladesh