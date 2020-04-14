Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as cases top 1,000

Seven more died from the disease during that period, bringing the death toll to 46, Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the health directorate, said on Tuesday.

This marks the biggest daily jump in infections and deaths since the first cases of the virus in the country emerged on Mar 8.

The tally of infections currently stands at 1,012.

A total of 42 people have recovered from the disease so far but there were no recovered patients in the last 24 hours, according to the health directorate.