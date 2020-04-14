Home > Bangladesh

ACC prosecutes TCB dealer for ‘rice embezzlement’

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Apr 2020 05:02 AM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 05:02 AM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has prosecuted a dealer of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh on charges of embezzling rice meant for the poor in Bogura.

The dealer, Moshiur Rahman, a native of the district, allegedly embezzled 710 kg of rice of the government’s Open Market Sale scheme, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said on Monday.

ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Aminul Islam started the case at the commission’s Bogura district office amid an outcry over reports of rice heists from relief for the poor during the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the charges, Moshiur enlisted a total of 17 people two or three times to fill in the list of 538 recipients and embezzled rice without keeping a record on the register.

The ACC is trying to arrest the accused, Pranab said.

