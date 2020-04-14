ACC arrests union council member who ‘took money’ from poor for food aid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2020 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 08:02 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has arrested a Union Parishad member on charges of taking money from the poor for registration cards of a government food scheme.
The graft busters arrested Md Sikandar Mia, Nayansri UP member in Dhaka’s Nawabganj, on Tuesday after prosecuting him, their spokesperson Pranab Kumer Bhattacharya said.
“Misusing his authority, UP member Sikandar Mia gave people registration cards for the government’s food program in exchange for money,” he told bdnews24.com.
He was charged under Section 161 of the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 1947. Md Abdul Wadood, an assistant director at the national antigraft agency, started the case against the UP member.
