Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Published: 13 Apr 2020 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 08:53 PM BdST

The government has appointed outgoing Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The public administration ministry in an order announced the appointment of Javed on a contract of three years after his retirement on Monday.

The appointment will be effective from Apr 15 or the date of his joining as Golam Moshi, the current ambassador and a former Jatiya Party leader, is scheduled to retire in April.

Rapid Action Battalion Director General Benazir Ahmed had earlier been named as the successor of Javed, an officer who is known to be trusted by Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina.

