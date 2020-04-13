Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 08:53 PM BdST
The government has appointed outgoing Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
The public administration ministry in an order announced the appointment of Javed on a contract of three years after his retirement on Monday.
Rapid Action Battalion Director General Benazir Ahmed had earlier been named as the successor of Javed, an officer who is known to be trusted by Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- Chattogram clothing traders nervous as virus threatens to derail Eid sales
- Dairy farmers hit hard by coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- ATN News reporter is fifth Bangladesh media worker to catch coronavirus
- Suspended doctors say they ‘never refused’ to treat COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- UP chairman, two members suspended for embezzling aid
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
- Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- In India, coronavirus fans religious hatred
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- He beat coronavirus. Now his blood may help save lives
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay