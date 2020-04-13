Home > Bangladesh

Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Apr 2020 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 11:49 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on Monday, on the eve of the Bengali New Year amid the ongoing shutdown imposed by the government to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister’s speech will be televised at 7.30 pm, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

Bangladesh confirmed four more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, raising the death toll to 34. The tally of infections jumped to 621 after another 139 new cases were detected on Sunday.

 

More to follow

