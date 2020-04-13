Hasina calls for ‘resolve to keep darkness at bay’ as virus cases, deaths surge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 07:41 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has opened her address to the nation on the eve of the Bengali New Year amid the ongoing shutdown imposed by the government to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The prime minister’s televised speech came on Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. Five more patients died from the infection, bringing the death toll to 39. The tally of cases rose to 803 after another 182 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the sharpest daily jump.
“Darkness is engulfing our world because of the coronavirus. We shall overcome this and journey through to a new sunlit day,” Hasina said, calling for a collective resolve to fight the epidemic.
The Bengali year 1427 begins on Tuesday with the entire population staying indoors amid the coronavirus shutdown.
A colourful procession, Mangal Shobhajatra, symbolising the positive force, is taken out by the Fine Arts Institute. The procession has become part of UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage.
But the government banned all programmes and mass gatherings marking the New Year amid risks of contagion. People can celebrate the event with their families at home but no outdoor gathering is allowed.
The government extended the lockdown to Apr 25 ordering the citizens to remain indoors from 6 pm to 6 am.
Hasina opened her speech saying, “I wish everyone in Bangladesh and abroad a happy Bangla New Year.”
She noted that the programmes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary were held without any gathering and broadcast through radio, TV and digital media.
“We will celebrate Pahela Baishakh in the same way. We will celebrate the Bangla New Year at home,” the prime minister said.
She mentioned the traditional events and rituals of Pahela Baishakh and added, “This time I urge all to collect green mango, black plum, guava, water melon and other seasonal fruits and celebrate the Bangla New Year at home.”
“Please don’t leave home without any reason. Follow the health rules. Protect yourselves and your families from coronavirus infection,” Hasina said.
HASINA THANKS DOCTORS
Acknowledging the lack of resources and risk of death, the prime minister also thanked the doctors, nurses and other health workers for being on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.
“Please don’t lose morale in this time of crisis. All the people are at your side. I thank and congratulate you on behalf of the people,” she told the health workers.
The government will allocate Tk 1 billion in special honorarium for its health workers who have been directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, she said.
It will arrange insurance for doctors, nurses, health workers, field-level administrative officials, law enforcement, armed forces and border guards who are engaged in the fight against the virus, the prime minister added.
If someone is infected while on duty, they will get health insurance worth between Tk 500,000 and 1 million, according to her.
The amount will increase five times in case of death, she said and added the government is allocating Tk 7.5 billion for the health and life insurances.
The prime minister also thanked the law enforcement, armed forces, public servants, media workers, and those involved in transporting COVID-19 patients and their funeral and burial.
