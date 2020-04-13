Chattogram clothing traders nervous as virus threatens to derail Eid sales
Uttam Sen Gupta, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 02:06 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 02:06 PM BdST
The novel coronavirus outbreak has dealt a massive blow to clothing retailers ahead of Bangla New Year but now, traders in Chattogram are also fearing the worst for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
Chattogram clothing markets are usually abuzz with customers before the start of Ramadan every year. However, the situation is very different this year with traders bracing for big losses in an unprecedented situation.
Teri Bazar is the largest wholesale clothing market in Chattogram. Eid sales are the market's life blood, according to traders.
Workers are getting paid even though the market is closed, according to Humayun. A lot of the money generated by the market goes towards paying salaries every month but there are a lot other associated costs as well.
Zahur Hawkers' Market is another popular joint in Chattogram. Businessmen here reiterated the dire consequences of the coronavirus and warned that the losses may be irreversible.
Another market reeling from the effects of the outbreak is Tamakmundi Lane Reazuddin Bazar.
Imports from several countries, including China, have been halted due to the coronavirus, he said. As a result, traders have not been able to prepare for Eid, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- ATN News reporter is fifth Bangladesh media worker to catch coronavirus
- Suspended doctors say they ‘never refused’ to treat COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- UP chairman, two members suspended for embezzling aid
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
- Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- DU among four public universities to run COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in Bangladesh, other South Asian nations in 40 years
- In India, coronavirus fans religious hatred
- Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB
- DU among four public universities to run COVID-19 tests
- He beat coronavirus. Now his blood may help save lives