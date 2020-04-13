Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 03:03 PM BdST
Five more patients have died from the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh, bringing the death toll to 39.
The tally of infections rose to 803 after another 182 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Monday.
This is the biggest daily jump in infections since Bangladesh reported its first cases on Mar 8.
Three patients were discharged from hospital during that period, bringing the number of recovered patients to 42 so far.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- Chattogram clothing traders nervous as virus threatens to derail Eid sales
- Dairy farmers hit hard by coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- ATN News reporter is fifth Bangladesh media worker to catch coronavirus
- Suspended doctors say they ‘never refused’ to treat COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- UP chairman, two members suspended for embezzling aid
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
- Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- In India, coronavirus fans religious hatred
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB
- DU among four public universities to run COVID-19 tests
- He beat coronavirus. Now his blood may help save lives
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing