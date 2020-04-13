Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 03:03 PM BdST

Five more patients have died from the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh, bringing the death toll to 39.

The tally of infections rose to 803 after another 182 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Monday.

This is the biggest daily jump in infections since Bangladesh reported its first cases on Mar 8.

Three patients were discharged from hospital during that period, bringing the number of recovered patients to 42 so far.

