ATN News reporter is fifth Bangladesh media worker to catch coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 05:40 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 05:40 AM BdST
A reporter of ATN News has contracted the novel coronavirus, promoting the private TV station to send 20 other employees into home quarantine.
Its Chief Executive Editor Munni Saha disclosed the information on Facebook on Sunday.
The 20 others who came into close contact with the infected person include members of its reporting, camera, production and editorial teams.
Munni said the infected reporter returned home after training abroad on Mar 21 and went into quarantine for 15 days at home.
The reporter joined work on Apr 5 but fell ill at office after four days. Later, the government’s disease control agency conducted test and confirmed the reporter contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Munni said.
The infected person was doing well despite the infection, she said and added the COVID-19 patient did not need hospitalisation.
The ATN News reporter is the fifth media worker in Bangladesh to have contracted the virus.
The others are a cameraman of Independent TV, a senior reporter of Jamuna TV, a journalist of Deepto TV and a correspondent of daily the Bangladesher Khabor.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ATN News reporter is fifth Bangladesh media worker to catch coronavirus
- Suspended doctors say they ‘never refused’ to treat COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- UP chairman, two members suspended for embezzling aid
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
- Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- DU among four public universities to run COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Nearly all 130 policemen of two stations quarantined as two contract coronavirus
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in Bangladesh, other South Asian nations in 40 years
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- Two thirds of COVID-19 patients improve after Gilead drug: NEJM
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures; meeting attendees spotted with no masks
- WHO says looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again