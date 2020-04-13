Home > Bangladesh

ATN News reporter is fifth Bangladesh media worker to catch coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Apr 2020 05:40 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 05:40 AM BdST

A reporter of ATN News has contracted the novel coronavirus, promoting the private TV station to send 20 other employees into home quarantine.

Its Chief Executive Editor Munni Saha disclosed the information on Facebook on Sunday.

The 20 others who came into close contact with the infected person include members of its reporting, camera, production and editorial teams.

Munni said the infected reporter returned home after training abroad on Mar 21 and went into quarantine for 15 days at home.

The reporter joined work on Apr 5 but fell ill at office after four days. Later, the government’s disease control agency conducted test and confirmed the reporter contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Munni said.

The infected person was doing well despite the infection, she said and added the COVID-19 patient did not need hospitalisation.

The ATN News reporter is the fifth media worker in Bangladesh to have contracted the virus.

The others are a cameraman of Independent TV, a senior reporter of Jamuna TV, a journalist of Deepto TV and a correspondent of daily the Bangladesher Khabor.

