UP chairman, two members suspended for embezzling aid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2020 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 10:53 PM BdST
A union council chairman and two members have been suspended after authorities received evidence that they have embezzled government relief materials amid the coronavirus crisis.
The local government ministry on Sunday issued an order for the suspension of Md Nurul Afsar, chairman of Mirzapur Union Parishad in Chattogram’s Hathazari, Md Shahin Shah, member of Sukash union council in Natore’s Singra, and Md Kabir Hossain, a member of Pirojpur union in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.
On Saturday, the Local Government Division said government officials and public representatives who embezzled relief materials during the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak would face criminal charges besides suspension.
The ministry said charges of embezzling relief materials against Chairman Nurul Afsar were proven through investigation, while Shahin Shah is already behind bars after being detained by a mobile court on charges of selling rice from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh elsewhere.
In addition to embezzling government aid materials, charges of spreading rumours and tarnishing the image of the government against Kabir have been proven.
The ministry said it suspended the public representatives in accordance with Article 34 (1) of the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act, 2009.
