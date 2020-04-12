Home > Bangladesh

UP chairman, two members suspended for embezzling aid

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Apr 2020 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 10:53 PM BdST

A union council chairman and two members have been suspended after authorities received evidence that they have embezzled government relief materials amid the coronavirus crisis.

The local government ministry on Sunday issued an order for the suspension of Md Nurul Afsar, chairman of Mirzapur Union Parishad in Chattogram’s Hathazari, Md Shahin Shah, member of Sukash union council in Natore’s Singra, and Md Kabir Hossain, a member of Pirojpur union in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.

On Saturday, the Local Government Division said government officials and public representatives who embezzled relief materials during the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak would face criminal charges besides suspension.

Deputy commissioners have been instructed to send reports on such activities with evidence.

The ministry said charges of embezzling relief materials against Chairman Nurul Afsar were proven through investigation, while Shahin Shah is already behind bars after being detained by a mobile court on charges of selling rice from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh elsewhere.

In addition to embezzling government aid materials, charges of spreading rumours and tarnishing the image of the government against Kabir have been proven.

The ministry said it suspended the public representatives in accordance with Article 34 (1) of the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act, 2009.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Won't spare relief thieves: Hasina

Gazipur workers block highway over back pay

Cops of 2 stations quarantined

Another killer of Bangabandhu hanged

6 hospital doctors suspended

Flights ban extended to Apr 30

People showing NID card to buy subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg in Dhaka. Each customer can buy up to 5kg of rice once a week. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Rice thieves to face criminal charges

Narayanganj civil surgeon infected with virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.