Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina

She issued the warning during a video conference with government officials from Barishal and Khulna districts at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.

"We are going through a crisis now. Misappropriating food, rice or other goods allocated as relief for people at this time isn't worthy of forgiveness and we certainly won't forgive anyone who does it," she said.

"Those who've been entrusted with responsibilities are performing them with sincerity. But there have been one or two incidents which were very painful. This is a heinous act so I urge not to do it. We won't ever tolerate such acts of corruption."

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 but the number of infections and deaths has surged recently, prompting the government to further extend a nationwide shutdown until Apr 25.

The shutdown, which was imposed on Mar 26, has taken a severe toll on the poor and the unemployed. The government has since allocated rice and cash as provision for the people who have been rendered jobless by the shutdown in an effort to alleviate their sufferings.

However, newspapers and social media have been awash with reports of irregularities in the distribution of these relief materials. Several local ruling party leaders have also been arrested for stealing aid meant for the poor.

Addressing the issue, Hasina said the government will not spare anyone who steals. "I'm very disappointed about the reports that have emerged. There have been a few who got caught misappropriating food or rice meant for the poor and I hope anyone who does it in future will also be caught."

"But they won't escape punishment. A mobile court will be set up immediately if necessary to hand down a punishment."