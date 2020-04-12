Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2020 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 06:13 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to clamp down on those who misappropriate relief materials meant for the poor and needy during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
She issued the warning during a video conference with government officials from Barishal and Khulna districts at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.
"We are going through a crisis now. Misappropriating food, rice or other goods allocated as relief for people at this time isn't worthy of forgiveness and we certainly won't forgive anyone who does it," she said.
"Those who've been entrusted with responsibilities are performing them with sincerity. But there have been one or two incidents which were very painful. This is a heinous act so I urge not to do it. We won't ever tolerate such acts of corruption."
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 but the number of infections and deaths has surged recently, prompting the government to further extend a nationwide shutdown until Apr 25.
The shutdown, which was imposed on Mar 26, has taken a severe toll on the poor and the unemployed. The government has since allocated rice and cash as provision for the people who have been rendered jobless by the shutdown in an effort to alleviate their sufferings.
However, newspapers and social media have been awash with reports of irregularities in the distribution of these relief materials. Several local ruling party leaders have also been arrested for stealing aid meant for the poor.
Addressing the issue, Hasina said the government will not spare anyone who steals. "I'm very disappointed about the reports that have emerged. There have been a few who got caught misappropriating food or rice meant for the poor and I hope anyone who does it in future will also be caught."
"But they won't escape punishment. A mobile court will be set up immediately if necessary to hand down a punishment."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- DU among four public universities to run COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Nearly all 130 policemen of two stations quarantined as two contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazeed, a killer of its founding father Bangabandhu
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- People embezzling aid cash and materials during coronavirus lockdown to face criminal charges
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
Most Read
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in Bangladesh, other South Asian nations in 40 years
- Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases
- In grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll
- WHO says looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again