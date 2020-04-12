Nearly all 130 policemen of two stations quarantined as two contract coronavirus

A sub-inspector of Bhairab Police Station has been infected while in Muksudpur Police Station, the infected person is a constable.

Almost all 64 colleagues of the SI and five doctors from the Upazila Health Complex, who came into close contact with him, have gone into quarantine.

The government brought 35 policemen from the district police lines to stand in for their quarantined colleagues.

Kishoreganj Superintendent of Police Mashrukur Rahman Khaled told bdnews24.com on Saturday that they took the measures after the test result came out on Friday.

As many as 31 were put into home quarantine while 33 others were sent to institutional quarantine at Shaheed Ivy Rahman Stadium, Upazila Executive Officer Lubna Farzana said.

The infected SI has been admitted to the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka, Bhairab Station Police Inspector Md Bahar Uddin said.

In Gopalganj, the officer-in-charge of Muksudpur Police Station went into home quarantine while 65 others were kept at the Government Muksudpur Degree College.

A constable working at the police station had cough, fever and cold on Apr 1.

He visited his own home in Manikganj’s Birbasail Kalabagan village after taking leave on Apr 6, SI Mizanur Rahman said.

Health officials in Manikganj collected his samples and sent for the test. The results came back on Friday, Mizanur said.

Policemen from other areas have been brought to keep the police station operational, OC Mir Mazedur Rahman said.

Gopalganj Civil Surgeon Niaz Mohammad said they have the capacity to collect samples from 12 people in a day.

Gradually, samples from all the policemen in quarantine will be sent for the test, he said.