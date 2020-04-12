Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2020 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 09:14 PM BdST
The government has ordered local administrations and public representatives to relocate marketplaces from traditional bazaars to open grounds and spaces in order to ensure social distancing.
The Local Government Division sent the order to deputy commissioners, chairmen of district, Upazila and union councils, and municipality mayors on Sunday as coronavirus cases continued to surge.
It cited the risk of infection of shoppers and traders at the traditional bazaars with narrow gaps in the rural areas.
It will be possible to reduce the risk by ensuring social distancing, for which the marketplaces need to be relocated to comparatively open school grounds, playgrounds, and other open spaces, the order added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- DU among four public universities to run COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Nearly all 130 policemen of two stations quarantined as two contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazeed, a killer of its founding father Bangabandhu
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- People embezzling aid cash and materials during coronavirus lockdown to face criminal charges
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
Most Read
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in Bangladesh, other South Asian nations in 40 years
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- In grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll
- WHO says looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again
- Two thirds of COVID-19 patients improve after Gilead drug: NEJM