Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing

The Local Government Division sent the order to deputy commissioners, chairmen of district, Upazila and union councils, and municipality mayors on Sunday as coronavirus cases continued to surge.

It cited the risk of infection of shoppers and traders at the traditional bazaars with narrow gaps in the rural areas.

It will be possible to reduce the risk by ensuring social distancing, for which the marketplaces need to be relocated to comparatively open school grounds, playgrounds, and other open spaces, the order added.