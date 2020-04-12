DU among four public universities to run COVID-19 tests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2020 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 04:40 PM BdST
The authorities are preparing to start testing for the novel coronavirus at four public universities across Bangladesh, including Dhaka University.
The other universities are Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University, Jashore University of Science and Technology and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.
The Department of Health Education and Family Welfare ordered health officials to take necessary steps to run testing in these universities after inspecting their laboratories.
They are among 11 public universities that have the Real-Time PCR Machines, used in testing for the coronavirus, at their labs.
“These universities have expressed an interest in testing samples for the coronavirus,” Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the secondary and higher education board, told bdnews24.com.
“If the demand increases, tests will also be conducted in the other seven universities that have RT-PCR Machines.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Nearly all 130 policemen of two stations quarantined as two contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazeed, a killer of its founding father Bangabandhu
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- People embezzling aid cash and materials during coronavirus lockdown to face criminal charges
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus
- Govt to crack down on illegal sale of OMS rice during coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh receives 6 tonnes of food aid from envoys of Muslim nations
Most Read
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in Bangladesh, other South Asian nations in 40 years
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases
- Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
- In grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll