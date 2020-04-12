Home > Bangladesh

DU among four public universities to run COVID-19 tests

The authorities are preparing to start testing for the novel coronavirus at four public universities across Bangladesh, including Dhaka University.

The other universities are Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University, Jashore University of Science and Technology and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

The Department of Health Education and Family Welfare ordered health officials to take necessary steps to run testing in these universities after inspecting their laboratories. 

They are among 11 public universities that have the Real-Time PCR Machines, used in testing for the coronavirus, at their labs.

“These universities have expressed an interest in testing samples for the coronavirus,” Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the secondary and higher education board, told bdnews24.com.

“If the demand increases, tests will also be conducted in the other seven universities that have RT-PCR Machines.”

