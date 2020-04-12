Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621

The tally of infections jumped to 621 after another 139 new cases were detected in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday, according to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.



Three patients, including a health professional, returned home during this period, bringing the number of recovered patients to 39 so far.



A total of 1,340 samples from across the country were tested in the last 24 hours, said Additional Director General of Health Directorate Sania Tahmina.