Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Bangabandhu

The authorities executed him at the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at 12:01am on Sunday, four and a half decades after the massacre, an official said.

Additional inspector general of prisons, DIG prisons, senior jail superintendent, Dhaka’s civil surgeon, two assistant surgeons of the jail, a representative of the Dhaka superintendent of police, and the chief of Keranigaanj Police entered the prison before 11pm.

A coffin has been brought there.

Mazed’s wife Saleha Begum said the jail authorities asked her to go to the prison at 11:30pm. She said her sister and nephew would accompany her.

The wife of the former army captain lives in a house on road No. 1 in Dhaka Cantonment with their four daughters and one son.

Their children did not accompany her when she visited Mazed on Friday afternoon along with some other relatives.

Saleha said the family took preparations for Mazed’s burial at his village in Bhola’s Borhanuddin.

Jail officials earlier said they were ready for the first hanging in the prison after its inauguration on Apr 10, 2016.

They said “Shahjahan” will work as the chief executioner and he will be assisted by “Monir” and “Siraj”.

The killers of Bangabandhu enjoyed over two decades of indemnity due to a law passed by Gen Ziaur Rahman, the first military ruler of Bangladesh. Mazed was awarded a big position during General Zia as well.

After a lengthy trial, the court convicted 12 suspects and five of the self-proclaimed killers were hanged on Jan 28, 2010. They were-- Syed Faruque Rahman, Sultan Shahariar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, Mohiuddin Ahmed and AKM Mohiuddin.

Mazed was one of six absconding convicts along with Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, M Rashed Chowdhury, SHMB Noor Chowdhury and Risaldar Moslemuddin.

The almost effortless arrest of Mazed came last week when the country is on lockdown and the police are on the streets to ensure that people stay at home and avoid the risk of infection amid a novel coronavirus outbreak.

He was believed to be in India for over two decades following the return of the Awami League to power in 1996, which opened the path towards the trial of the killers of Bangabandhu and most members of the family on Aug 15, 1975.

Bangabandhu’s daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived the massacre as they were abroad at the time.