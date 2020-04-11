People embezzling aid cash and materials during coronavirus lockdown to face criminal charges

The Local Government Division ordered the deputy commissioners of all 64 districts to send reports on such activities with evidence on Saturday.

Government’s aid includes rice, money, baby food and other essentials.

The local administrations have engaged government officers and public representatives in the distribution.

“Social media and newspaper articles report that public representatives and officers of the government are involved in corruption while providing the aid,” the order read.

“Those involved in such corruption will be suspended, face criminal charges and other stringent legal steps,” it added.