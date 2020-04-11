People embezzling aid cash and materials during coronavirus lockdown to face criminal charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2020 09:33 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 09:33 PM BdST
Government officials and public representatives who have embezzled relief materials during the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak will face criminal charges besides suspension.
The Local Government Division ordered the deputy commissioners of all 64 districts to send reports on such activities with evidence on Saturday.
Government’s aid includes rice, money, baby food and other essentials.
The local administrations have engaged government officers and public representatives in the distribution.
“Social media and newspaper articles report that public representatives and officers of the government are involved in corruption while providing the aid,” the order read.
“Those involved in such corruption will be suspended, face criminal charges and other stringent legal steps,” it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- People embezzling aid cash and materials during coronavirus lockdown to face criminal charges
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus
- Govt to crack down on illegal sale of OMS rice during coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh receives 6 tonnes of food aid from envoys of Muslim nations
- Govt orders list of truant officials during coronavirus battle
- Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
- Bangladesh orders citizens to stay home from 6pm to 6am
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases
- Guitarist who died in Narayanganj with COVID-19 symptoms had caught the virus
Most Read
- Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- Gonoshasthaya Kendra postpones transfer of coronavirus testing kits over ‘glitch’
- Guitarist who died in Narayanganj with COVID-19 symptoms had caught the virus
- WHO warns about dangers of premature lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
- Bangladesh orders citizens not to go out after 6pm amid shutdown
- Bangladesh orders citizens to stay home from 6pm to 6am
- Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
- Newspaper journalist tests positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh