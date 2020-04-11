Home > Bangladesh

People embezzling aid cash and materials during coronavirus lockdown to face criminal charges

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 09:33 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 09:33 PM BdST

Government officials and public representatives who have embezzled relief materials during the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak will face criminal charges besides suspension.

The Local Government Division ordered the deputy commissioners of all 64 districts to send reports on such activities with evidence on Saturday.

Government’s aid includes rice, money, baby food and other essentials.

The local administrations have engaged government officers and public representatives in the distribution.

“Social media and newspaper articles report that public representatives and officers of the government are involved in corruption while providing the aid,” the order read.

“Those involved in such corruption will be suspended, face criminal charges and other stringent legal steps,” it added.

