Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2020 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 07:15 PM BdST
Three more doctors, including the district's Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Narayanganj, the epicentre of the outbreak in Bangladesh.
Jahidul Islam, focal person for the coronavirus outbreak in the district, confirmed the development on Saturday.
The others are a doctor from a 300-bed government hospital in the city's Khanpur area and an anesthesiologist at a private hospital, also in the city.
Chowdhury Iqbal Bahar, an assistant director of the health directorate in Dhaka, will additionally fill the role of Narayanganj civil surgeon now that Imtiaz has caught the infection, said Jahidul.
The latest cases take the tally of infected doctors in Narayanganj to five.
