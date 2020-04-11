Home > Bangladesh

Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 07:15 PM BdST

Three more doctors, including the district's Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Narayanganj, the epicentre of the outbreak in Bangladesh.

Jahidul Islam, focal person for the coronavirus outbreak in the district, confirmed the development on Saturday.

The others are a doctor from a 300-bed government hospital in the city's Khanpur area and an anesthesiologist at a private hospital, also in the city.

Chowdhury Iqbal Bahar, an assistant director of the health directorate in Dhaka, will additionally fill the role of Narayanganj civil surgeon now that Imtiaz has caught the infection, said Jahidul.

The latest cases take the tally of infected doctors in Narayanganj to five.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Stay home from 6pm to 6am

Bangladesh reports 3 more virus deaths

Now newspaper journalist infected

Family members meet Mazed

Don’t venture out after 6pm 

File Photo

Govt to extend virus shutdown

Health workers in protective suits work in a tent erected to test for coronavirus at a clinic, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 23, 2020. REUTERS

12 Bangladeshis among Malaysia’s COVID-19 cases

Bank locked down in Ctg

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.