Guitarist who died in Narayanganj with COVID-19 symptoms had caught the virus

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 03:01 AM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 03:01 AM BdST

Khairul Alam aka Hiru Lisun, a guitarist in Narayanganj who died with COVID-19 symptoms, was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Jahidul Islam said the test results came back positive on Thursday.

The body was left out of his home at Deobhog Chairmanbari for nine hours after his death in the wee hours of Tuesday as no one went near him out of fear of being infected.

The city corporation and police buried him later.

Jahidul said the authorities took safety measures for the burial.

