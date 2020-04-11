Guitarist who died in Narayanganj with COVID-19 symptoms had caught the virus
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2020 03:01 AM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 03:01 AM BdST
Khairul Alam aka Hiru Lisun, a guitarist in Narayanganj who died with COVID-19 symptoms, was infected with the novel coronavirus.
Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Jahidul Islam said the test results came back positive on Thursday.
The body was left out of his home at Deobhog Chairmanbari for nine hours after his death in the wee hours of Tuesday as no one went near him out of fear of being infected.
The city corporation and police buried him later.
Jahidul said the authorities took safety measures for the burial.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gonoshasthaya Kendra postpones transfer of coronavirus testing kits over ‘glitch’
- Newspaper journalist tests positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh
- Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
- Bangladesh orders citizens not to go out after 6pm amid shutdown
- Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown as coronavirus cases soar
- 12 Bangladeshis among foreigners infected with coronavirus in Malaysia
- Narayanganj DC tests negative for coronavirus
- Rohingya refugee camps on lockdown: So is Cox’s Bazar
- Naraynganj official suspended for marrying in defiance of social distancing rules
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh orders citizens not to go out after 6pm amid shutdown
- Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
- US coronavirus deaths top 16,400
- Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
- BGMEA, BKMEA decide to keep factories shut during lockdown until Apr 25
- India struggles to contain coronavirus, enforce lockdown in sprawling city slums
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- 12 Bangladeshis among foreigners infected with coronavirus in Malaysia