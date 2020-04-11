Gonoshasthaya Kendra postpones transfer of coronavirus testing kits over ‘glitch’

It had been scheduled to organise an event to mark the transfer at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Saturday.

It had also invited representatives of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, World Health Organization, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research and other organisations to the event.

But on Friday, Gonoshasthaya’s Trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury said they were cancelling the event due to an "electromagnetic disruption that hampered the production”.

“The disruption destroyed the samples we’ve made,” he said.

Zafrullah also said they did “not know whether it is an internal sabotage” without elaborating.

A new date for the transfer of the kits would be announced “soon”, Muhibullah Khandaker, the coordinator of COVID-19 Dot Blot Project, said in a statement.

Bijon Kumar Sil, the chief scientist of Gonoshasthaya Pharmaceuticals, revealed the invention of the kit amid a global shortage due to the pandemic that has claimed more than 100,000 lives and infected over 1.6 million people worldwide.

Gonoshasthaya started production of the kits with reagents from China last week after getting permission from the Directorate General of Drug Administration.

The kit, which uses Rapid Dot Blot system, will cost Tk 300 to Tk 350, Gonoshasthaya said.