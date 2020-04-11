Home > Bangladesh

Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’  

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 09:54 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 09:59 PM BdST

Officials are putting the finishing touches to preparations for the execution of Abdul Mazed, one of the convicts in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The authorities of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj have called wife Saleha Begum to pay Mazed the “final visit”.

“It may happen today,” Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told bdnews24.com on Saturday night.

Saleha said the jail authorities asked her to go to the prison at 11:30pm.

She said her sister and nephew would accompany her.

The wife of the former army captain lives in a house on road No. 1 in Dhaka Cantonment with their four daughters and one son.

Their children did not accompany her when she visited Mazed on Friday afternoon along with some other relatives.

Saleha said the family took preparations for Mazed’s burial at his village in Bhola’s Borhanuddin.

