Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2020 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 05:21 PM BdST
Firemen have put out a fire at a DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura.
The fire broke out around 3:55 pm on Saturday, according to Russel Sikder, duty officer at the fire service's control room.
Seven units of the fire service brought the fire under control at 4.55pm, he added.
The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.
