Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 02:48 PM BdST

The death toll from the coronavirus in Bangladesh has risen to 30 after three more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Another 58 people tested positive for the virus from 958 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 482, according to Health Minister Zahid Malik.

More to follow

