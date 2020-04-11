Bangladesh orders citizens to stay home from 6pm to 6am
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2020 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 04:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh has tightened its social distancing rules, ordering citizens not to leave their homes from 6am to 6pm from now as the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate.
The government has also ordered all shops, except drugstores, to shut by 6pm every day in an effort to stem the outbreak.
The restrictions came into effect from Apr 10 and is applicable in all cases, Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun said on Saturday.
“We had previously instructed the police that shops and superstores would be allowed to stay open until 7pm. But the order has since been amended and all shops, except drugstores, must shutter by 6pm.”
Bangladesh has reported 484 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 30 deaths so far. But the number of infections has shot up recently, prompting the government to extend a nationwide lockdown to Apr 25.
