Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB announced the decision on Saturday.

Chinese passenger flights, cargo planes, air ambulances, aircraft carrying aid, and emergency landing are out of the ban’s purview, according to CAAB spokesman Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman.

The ban will be effective on flights to and from 16 countries and regions – Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain said it also extended suspension on its domestic and international flight operations to Apr 30.

Earlier, the ban had been extended to Apr 14 from Apr 7.