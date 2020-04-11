Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 09:30 PM BdST

The authorities have extended to Apr 30 a ban on passenger flights, except the ones to and from China, amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB announced the decision on Saturday.

Chinese passenger flights, cargo planes, air ambulances, aircraft carrying aid, and emergency landing are out of the ban’s purview, according to CAAB spokesman Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman.

The ban will be effective on flights to and from 16 countries and regions – Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain said it also extended suspension on its domestic and international flight operations to Apr 30.

Earlier, the ban had been extended to Apr 14 from Apr 7.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Narayanganj civil surgeon infected with virus

Punish rogue rice sellers: food minister

Bangladesh receives 6 tonnes of food aid from envoys of Muslim nations

Govt making list of truant officials

Fire erupts at Rampura power station

Police asking people through loudspeakers to offer prayers at home on Shab-e-Barat in Dhaka's High Court Shrine on Thursday to avoid coronavirus infection amid an outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Stay home from 6pm to 6am

Bangladesh reports 3 more virus deaths

Now newspaper journalist infected

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.