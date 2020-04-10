Rohingya refugee camps on lockdown: So is Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 04:36 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 04:36 AM BdST
The authorities have put 34 Rohingya refugee camps at Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar on lockdown along with the entire district in southeastern Bangladesh amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Only emergency health services and distribution of food aid will be allowed in the camps, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam Talukder said on Thursday.
“We will not allow people to roam about for good reason,” he said.
The district’s Deputy Commissioner Kamal Hossain imposed the ban on travel to and from the district on Wednesday.
The inhabitants of the district will be under lockdown for an indefinite period, he said.
The authorities announced the shutdown of all tourist spots in Cox’s Bazar last month.
“In fact, an unofficial lockdown of the refugee camps had already been there since Mar 11,” refugee commissioner Mahbub said.
Vehicles moving into the camps for emergency reasons will require permission of his office, he said.
Army personnel sealed off the camps while police and Rapid Action Battalion were patrolling inside, Mahbub said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohingya refugee camps on lockdown: So is Cox’s Bazar
- Naraynganj official suspended for marrying in defiance of social distancing rules
- Language Movement hero National Professor Sufia Ahmed dies
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined
- BSMMU professor tests positive for coronavirus
- Bank Asia branch in Chattogram locked down after visit by COVID-19 infected
- Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
- Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- Global coronavirus battle rages on amid ‘glimmers of hope’
- Bangladesh Bank scales down banking hours amid surge in virus cases
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
- Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
- Speed of coronavirus deaths shocks doctors as New York toll hits new high
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus