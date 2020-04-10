Home > Bangladesh

Rohingya refugee camps on lockdown: So is Cox’s Bazar

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Apr 2020 04:36 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 04:36 AM BdST

The authorities have put 34 Rohingya refugee camps at Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar on lockdown along with the entire district in southeastern Bangladesh amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Only emergency health services and distribution of food aid will be allowed in the camps, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam Talukder said on Thursday.

“We will not allow people to roam about for good reason,” he said.

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Kamal Hossain imposed the ban on travel to and from the district on Wednesday.

The inhabitants of the district will be under lockdown for an indefinite period, he said.

The authorities announced the shutdown of all tourist spots in Cox’s Bazar last month.

“In fact, an unofficial lockdown of the refugee camps had already been there since Mar 11,” refugee commissioner Mahbub said.

Vehicles moving into the camps for emergency reasons will require permission of his office, he said.

Army personnel sealed off the camps while police and Rapid Action Battalion were patrolling inside, Mahbub said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bank locked down in Ctg

The Directorate General of Health Services has launched a control room, which is open round the clock, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

TV reporter catches coronavirus

Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka

Expats will be flown home if needed: Momen

DU shuts down indefinitely

Execution of Mazed 'any day': home minister

Bangladesh reports 112 new virus cases

Avoid Shab-e-Barat gatherings: Islamic Foundation

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.