Newspaper journalist tests positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 10:02 PM BdST
One more journalist has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Dhaka, taking the tally of media workers known to have contracted the virus in Bangladesh to three.
The journalist of the Bangladesher Khabor is 37 years old and had been working from home.
“We are investigating if others from the newspaper were in close contact with him. If anybody gets identified, the authorities will put them under home quarantine,” Syed Mesbahuddin, consulting editor of the daily, told bdnews24.com on Friday.
The print edition of the newspaper has already been suspended due to the coronavirus crisis and it is available online on a limited scale, he said.
A relative of the infected journalist said he had fever and throat pain over the last few days.
He went to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday, where a doctor prescribed him a few medicines and asked him to get tested for coronavirus after five days.
“His sample was tested at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and the result came back positive on Friday," the relative said.
The journalist lives in Dhaka’s Malibagh along with his wife and children.
Doctors have instructed him to stay isolated at home and get admitted to hospital in case of breathing difficulty, the relative said.
“He has no physical complications now and the fever is mild,” he added
Earlier, a cameraman of Independent TV and a senior reporter of Jamuna TV had tested positive for the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
- Bangladesh orders citizens not to go out after 6pm amid shutdown
- Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown as coronavirus cases soar
- 12 Bangladeshis among foreigners infected with coronavirus in Malaysia
- Narayanganj DC tests negative for coronavirus
- Rohingya refugee camps on lockdown: So is Cox’s Bazar
- Naraynganj official suspended for marrying in defiance of social distancing rules
- Language Movement hero National Professor Sufia Ahmed dies
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- US coronavirus deaths top 16,400
- Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
- Bangladesh orders citizens not to go out after 6pm amid shutdown
- Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined
- Bangladesh-born British doctor dies from COVID-19 in London hospital
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- Pfizer clinches coronavirus vaccine deal, sees potential in antiviral treatment
- UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observation