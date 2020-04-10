Newspaper journalist tests positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh

The journalist of the Bangladesher Khabor is 37 years old and had been working from home.

“We are investigating if others from the newspaper were in close contact with him. If anybody gets identified, the authorities will put them under home quarantine,” Syed Mesbahuddin, consulting editor of the daily, told bdnews24.com on Friday.

The print edition of the newspaper has already been suspended due to the coronavirus crisis and it is available online on a limited scale, he said.

A relative of the infected journalist said he had fever and throat pain over the last few days.

He went to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday, where a doctor prescribed him a few medicines and asked him to get tested for coronavirus after five days.

“His sample was tested at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and the result came back positive on Friday," the relative said.

The journalist lives in Dhaka’s Malibagh along with his wife and children.

Doctors have instructed him to stay isolated at home and get admitted to hospital in case of breathing difficulty, the relative said.

“He has no physical complications now and the fever is mild,” he added

Earlier, a cameraman of Independent TV and a senior reporter of Jamuna TV had tested positive for the virus.