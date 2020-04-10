Naraynganj official suspended for marrying in defiance of social distancing rules
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 02:21 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 02:21 AM BdST
A family planning official has been suspended after getting married in Narayanganj amid the nationwide lockdown designed to combat the growing coronavirus threat.
Authorities confirmed the suspension of Shahin Kabir, a family planning official at Aminpur Union in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon Upazila, on Thursday.
Dhaka’s Directorate General of Family Planning took the decision and sent an official order to Aminpur Union’s Family Planning Inspector.
“…Shahin Kabir caused public gathering by holding his marriage on Apr 7 at the Upazila’s Sonmandi Union amid the on-going nationwide outbreak of coronavirus,” the official instruction read.
“Due to his violation of the law and public service rules, he has been suspended from his job in accordance with Rule No. 12 under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018."
Shahin will get dietary allowance in the time of suspension, it added.
Amid the surging cases of coronavirus infection across the country, Narayanganj became the first district in Bangladesh to go on complete lockdown from Wednesday as the industrial hub recorded a cluster of dozens of coronavirus cases.
