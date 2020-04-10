Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail

Keraniganj Police chief Shah Zaman told bdnews24.com on Friday that the family met the 72-year-old at the Dhaka Central Jail, where he has been kept after his arrest in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Mazed’s wife Saleha Begum, his uncle-in-law, brother-in-law and two others entered the prison around 5:20pm and left after two hours, said an official of an intelligence agency, requesting anonymity.

Another agency said it was the last meeting before the execution, which Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said would happen anytime as President Md Abdul Hamid rejected a clemency plea from Mazed.

Jail Superintendent Iqbal Chowdhury declined to comment on the date and time of the execution.