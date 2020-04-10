Bangladesh orders citizens not to go out after 6pm amid shutdown
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 04:56 PM BdST
The government has ordered citizens not to leave home after 6pm during the extended shutdown from Apr 15 to Apr 25 in a bid to curb the soaring coronavirus cases in the country.
Legal action will be taken against those defying the order, the Public Administration Ministry said in a notice on Friday.
“As a continuation, the shutdown has been extended to April 23 which will be followed by the weekend on April 24-25,” it said.
This will not be considered a general holiday, according to the notice.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown as coronavirus cases soar
- 12 Bangladeshis among foreigners infected with coronavirus in Malaysia
- Narayanganj DC tests negative for coronavirus
- Rohingya refugee camps on lockdown: So is Cox’s Bazar
- Naraynganj official suspended for marrying in defiance of social distancing rules
- Language Movement hero National Professor Sufia Ahmed dies
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined
- BSMMU professor tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- US coronavirus deaths top 16,400
- Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh-born British doctor dies from COVID-19 in London hospital
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
- Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus
- Bank Asia branch in Chattogram locked down after visit by COVID-19 infected