Bangladesh orders citizens not to go out after 6pm amid shutdown

Published: 10 Apr 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 04:56 PM BdST

The government has ordered citizens not to leave home after 6pm during the extended shutdown from Apr 15 to Apr 25 in a bid to curb the soaring coronavirus cases in the country.

Legal action will be taken against those defying the order, the Public Administration Ministry said in a notice on Friday.

“As a continuation, the shutdown has been extended to April 23 which will be followed by the weekend on April 24-25,” it said.

This will not be considered a general holiday, according to the notice.

 

