Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 02:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported six more deaths from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 27.
Another 94 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily increase yet, taking the total to 424, according to the government disease control agency IEDCR.
More to follow
