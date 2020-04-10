Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus

Mohammad Taslim Akhter, the managing director of Prince Garments, lost the battle for his life at the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital around 3:30pm on Thursday.

The entrepreneur in his 60s also had heart complications, high blood pressure and diabetes, the hospital’s Coordinator Shihab Uddin told bdnews24.com. Taslim weighed 104kg, Shihab said.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said in a statement that proper rules will be followed for funeral and burial of Taslim.

The government said 21 people died in Bangladesh until 8am on Thursday. The number of confirmed cases was 330.