Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 09:11 PM BdST
The authorities have put a mosque and the adjacent neighbourhood in Dhaka’s Rayerebazar on lockdown after a “Khadem” or attendant tested positive for COVID-19.
All people of the mosque, including the imam, went into quarantine after the lockdown of the Shaheed Buddhijibi Jame Masjid and the area on Thursday, police said.
Roushanul Haque Saikat, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the authorities moved after the test report came from the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.
DMP Deputy Commissioner Biplab Bijoy Talukder said they were not allowing anyone in the area to get outdoors.
Sheikh Mohammad Hossain Khokon, the city corporation councillor of ward-34 who resides in a building next to the mosque, said it has two attendants.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
- Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
- Execution of Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed is imminent, says home minister
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Avoid gatherings at graveyards, shrines on Shab-e-Barat: Islamic Foundation
- Top Narayanganj officials fighting COVID-19 outbreak go into quarantine
- BTCL official disguised as beggar held for ‘killing’ wife, two children in Dhaka
- Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies at 70
- Bangladesh government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic
- Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader
- Global coronavirus battle rages on amid ‘glimmers of hope’
- Speed of coronavirus deaths shocks doctors as New York toll hits new high
- Bangladesh Bank scales down banking hours amid surge in virus cases