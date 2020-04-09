Home > Bangladesh

Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Apr 2020 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 09:11 PM BdST

The authorities have put a mosque and the adjacent neighbourhood in Dhaka’s Rayerebazar on lockdown after a “Khadem” or attendant tested positive for COVID-19.

All people of the mosque, including the imam, went into quarantine after the lockdown of the Shaheed Buddhijibi Jame Masjid and the area on Thursday, police said.

Roushanul Haque Saikat, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the authorities moved after the test report came from the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.

DMP Deputy Commissioner Biplab Bijoy Talukder said they were not allowing anyone in the area to get outdoors.

Sheikh Mohammad Hossain Khokon, the city corporation councillor of ward-34 who resides in a building next to the mosque, said it has two attendants.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Expats will be flown home if needed: Momen

DU shuts down indefinitely

Execution of Mazed 'any day': home minister

Bangladesh reports 112 new virus cases

Avoid Shab-e-Barat gatherings: Islamic Foundation

Sabrina Flora warns of epidemic

Abdul Mazed, a key fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was sent to jail following his arrest on Tuesday.

President refuses Mazed mercy

Man held over rumours about Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.