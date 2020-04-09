Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus

All people of the mosque, including the imam, went into quarantine after the lockdown of the Shaheed Buddhijibi Jame Masjid and the area on Thursday, police said.

Roushanul Haque Saikat, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the authorities moved after the test report came from the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.

DMP Deputy Commissioner Biplab Bijoy Talukder said they were not allowing anyone in the area to get outdoors.

Sheikh Mohammad Hossain Khokon, the city corporation councillor of ward-34 who resides in a building next to the mosque, said it has two attendants.