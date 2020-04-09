FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 05:38 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home where possible amid the persisting threat of the coronavirus worldwide.
But the foreign minister pointed out that it will be difficult to repatriate Bangladeshis living in India due to the current situation there.
"It will be difficult as India is on a complete lockdown until Apr 14."
The governments of other countries are coming to the aid of Bangladeshi nationals and embassies in a bid to alleviate their woes during the health crisis, Momen said.
"The minister of expatriates' welfare and I will thank them together for their contributions."
WARNING:
