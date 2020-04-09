Execution of Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed is imminent, says home minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 03:25 PM BdST
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said Abdul Mazed, a convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, could be hanged any day now as President Abdul Hamid has thrown out his appeal for clemency.
“President Md Abdul Hamid has rejected his appeal for mercy. Now there remains no hurdle to his execution,” Khan told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
Asked when the execution could take place, the minister said: “The date has not been fixed yet. It seems unlikely that we'll be able to carry out the execution today because of Shab-e-Barat.”
“It might not happen tomorrow as well. But it could happen any day now, depending on the situation.”
The Father of the Nation was killed along with most of his family members on Aug 15 in 1975 at his home in Dhanmondi 32.
Abdul Mazed, a key fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was sent to jail following his arrest on Tuesday.
Mazed was arrested in Dhaka's Mirpur-11 on Tuesday, four and a half decades after the assassination of Bangabandhu.
A Dhaka court issued a death warrant against Mazed, paving the way for his execution.
The death sentence could be executed any day between Apr 21 and 28,
Mazed had already lost the scope of appealing against the death sentence as he was a fugitive from justice, according to Mosharraf Hossain Kazol, one of the lawyers for the state in the Bangabandhu murder case.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Execution of Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed is imminent, says home minister
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Avoid gatherings at graveyards, shrines on Shab-e-Barat: Islamic Foundation
- Top Narayanganj officials fighting COVID-19 outbreak go into quarantine
- BTCL official disguised as beggar held for ‘killing’ wife, two children in Dhaka
- Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies at 70
- Bangladesh government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic
- Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader
- Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed seeks presidential pardon
- Agrani Bank principal branch locked down as official is infected with coronavirus
Most Read
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- India virus death toll hits 35, cases jump to 5,194
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Bangabandhu killer Mazed