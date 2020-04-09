Execution of Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed is imminent, says home minister

“President Md Abdul Hamid has rejected his appeal for mercy. Now there remains no hurdle to his execution,” Khan told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

Asked when the execution could take place, the minister said: “The date has not been fixed yet. It seems unlikely that we'll be able to carry out the execution today because of Shab-e-Barat.”

“It might not happen tomorrow as well. But it could happen any day now, depending on the situation.”

The Father of the Nation was killed along with most of his family members on Aug 15 in 1975 at his home in Dhanmondi 32.

Abdul Mazed, a key fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was sent to jail following his arrest on Tuesday.

After a lengthy trial, the court awarded the death penalty to 11 suspects in Nov 2009. Of the killers, five were hanged on Jan 28, 2010 while six, including Mazed, were absconding.

Mazed was arrested in Dhaka's Mirpur-11 on Tuesday, four and a half decades after the assassination of Bangabandhu.

A Dhaka court issued a death warrant against Mazed, paving the way for his execution.

The death sentence could be executed any day between Apr 21 and 28,

Mazed had already lost the scope of appealing against the death sentence as he was a fugitive from justice, according to Mosharraf Hossain Kazol, one of the lawyers for the state in the Bangabandhu murder case.