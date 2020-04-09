Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 04:17 PM BdST
Dhaka University has suspended all classes and exams indefinitely as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge in Bangladesh.
The university announced the move in a statement on Thursday. Students will be informed three days before classes and exams resume, it said.
The government extended a shutdown of all offices and workplaces to Apr 14 in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
While academic activities have been suspended indefinitely, the university will resume its administrative operations after the lockdown ends.
