Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Apr 2020 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 04:17 PM BdST

Dhaka University has suspended all classes and exams indefinitely as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge in Bangladesh.

The university announced the move in a statement on Thursday. Students will be informed three days before classes and exams resume, it said.

The government extended a shutdown of all offices and workplaces to Apr 14 in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

While academic activities have been suspended indefinitely, the university will resume its administrative operations after the lockdown ends.

