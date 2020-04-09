BTCL official disguised as beggar held for ‘killing’ wife, two children in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 03:02 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 03:02 AM BdST
Police detectives have arrested Rakib Uddin Ahmmed, a junior assistant manager of the state-run telecom firm BTCL, on charges of murdering his wife and two children in Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan area.
He confessed to the charges during initial interrogation, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.
Disguised as a beggar, he was on his way to his sister’s home in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday when the police arrested him, Moshiur said.
Rakib told police that he committed the murders because he was burdened with debts.
On the night of Feb 14, police recovered the bodies of Munni Rahman, 37, her son Forkan Uddin, 12, and 4-year-old daughter ‘Laiva’ from the house at Prembagan behind KC Model School and College in Dakshinkhan.
Munni’s elder brother Munna Rahman filed a case accusing Rakib.
Police said Rakib had borrowed money amounting to around Tk 1.5 million from different people, including his colleagues at the BTCL.
He spent the borrowed money gambling online, police said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader
- Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed seeks presidential pardon
- Agrani Bank principal branch locked down as official is infected with coronavirus
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Govt appoints 55 officials to oversee virus relief programme for poor
- Bangladesh extends Hajj registration deadline to Apr 16 amid coronavirus uncertainty
- Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Bangabandhu killer Mazed
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Farmers feed unsold flower harvest to livestock as virus lockdown bites
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
- Narayanganj on complete lockdown for indefinite period from Wednesday
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Wait on for death warrant as Bangabandhu killer Mazed is caught effortlessly
- H&M in talks to support Bangladesh workers as lockdowns hit livelihoods
- First COVID-19 case puts Tangail on lockdown, defiant people flogged on street
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves for London
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days