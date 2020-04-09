Home > Bangladesh

BTCL official disguised as beggar held for ‘killing’ wife, two children in Dhaka

Published: 09 Apr 2020 03:02 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 03:02 AM BdST

Police detectives have arrested Rakib Uddin Ahmmed, a junior assistant manager of the state-run telecom firm BTCL, on charges of murdering his wife and two children in Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan area.

He confessed to the charges during initial interrogation, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.

Disguised as a beggar, he was on his way to his sister’s home in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday when the police arrested him, Moshiur said.

Rakib told police that he committed the murders because he was burdened with debts.

On the night of Feb 14, police recovered the bodies of Munni Rahman, 37, her son Forkan Uddin, 12, and 4-year-old daughter ‘Laiva’ from the house at Prembagan behind KC Model School and College in Dakshinkhan.

Munni’s elder brother Munna Rahman filed a case accusing Rakib.

Police said Rakib had borrowed money amounting to around Tk 1.5 million from different people, including his colleagues at the BTCL.

He spent the borrowed money gambling online, police said.

