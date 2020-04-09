BSMMU professor tests positive for coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 10:23 PM BdST
A professor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The test results from the university’s lab came out on Thursday, BSMMU Director Mahbubul Haque told bdnews24.com.
“I am at home now. Please pray for me,” the professor told bdnews24.com by phone.
Asked how he was infected, he said he believed it had happened when he was treating patients.
