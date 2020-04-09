Home > Bangladesh

Bank Asia branch in Chattogram locked down after visit by COVID-19 infected

  Chittagong Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Apr 2020 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 09:35 PM BdST

Authorities have locked down Bank Asia’s Anderkilla branch in Chattogram and instructed 15 staff members to go into quarantine after a visit by a person infected with the coronavirus.

Kotwali Police OC Mohammad Mohsin confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Thursday.

He said the staffers have been quarantined as a precautionary move.

Bank Asia’s Senior Vice President and branch chief Ali Tarek Parvej told bdnews24.com an executive of a readymade garment factory visited the branch on Mar 25. That factory man tested positive later.

A colleague of the infected person also visited the branch on Apr 5, Tarek said.  The branch will remain shut for 14 days.

Banks have continued offering services to clients amid the ongoing lockdown, but morale among staffers has been severely dented after an Agrani Bank official contracted the virus.

The central bank on Thursday reduced the banking hours following a brief extension after the official at the principal branch of Agrani Bank in Motijheel tested positive for the virus. The branch was closed on Wednesday and at least 64 officials were quarantined.

