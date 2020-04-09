Bank Asia branch in Chattogram locked down after visit by COVID-19 infected
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 09:35 PM BdST
Authorities have locked down Bank Asia’s Anderkilla branch in Chattogram and instructed 15 staff members to go into quarantine after a visit by a person infected with the coronavirus.
Kotwali Police OC Mohammad Mohsin confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Thursday.
He said the staffers have been quarantined as a precautionary move.
Bank Asia’s Senior Vice President and branch chief Ali Tarek Parvej told bdnews24.com an executive of a readymade garment factory visited the branch on Mar 25. That factory man tested positive later.
Banks have continued offering services to clients amid the ongoing lockdown, but morale among staffers has been severely dented after an Agrani Bank official contracted the virus.
The central bank on Thursday reduced the banking hours following a brief extension after the official at the principal branch of Agrani Bank in Motijheel tested positive for the virus. The branch was closed on Wednesday and at least 64 officials were quarantined.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bank Asia branch in Chattogram locked down after visit by COVID-19 infected
- Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
- Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
- Execution of Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed is imminent, says home minister
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Avoid gatherings at graveyards, shrines on Shab-e-Barat: Islamic Foundation
- Top Narayanganj officials fighting COVID-19 outbreak go into quarantine
- BTCL official disguised as beggar held for ‘killing’ wife, two children in Dhaka
- Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies at 70
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- Global coronavirus battle rages on amid ‘glimmers of hope’
- Speed of coronavirus deaths shocks doctors as New York toll hits new high
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Bangladesh Bank scales down banking hours amid surge in virus cases